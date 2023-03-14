US Markets

Brazil tax appeal board rules against Petrobras in $3.4 bln case

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 14, 2023 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday that the country's tax appeal board Carf dismissed its appeal in a case related to unpaid taxes that could cost the company 18 billion reais ($3.43 billion).

In a securities filing, Petrobras said that it will adopt the appropriate legal measures to dispute the payment.

($1 = 5.2534 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.