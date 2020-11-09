US Markets
Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a "severe adverse effect" that took place on Oct. 29.

Anvisa did not provide more details, such as whether the incident took place in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country. It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now.

