Brazil suspends soy, corn import duties until year-end, ministry says

Brazil has suspended import duties on soy, corn, soybean meal and soybean oil until the end of the year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

That represents the latest measure to suspend import duties amid rising global commodities prices that are fanning domestic inflation, the ministry said.

