Brazil surprised by U.S. rebuke on Bolsonaro "solidarity" visit to Moscow

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Strong U.S. criticism of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's expression of "solidarity" for Russia during a visit there this week took his government by surprise, Brazilian diplomats told Reuters on Friday.

But the Brazilian government does not plan to respond to Thursday's rebuke by the U.S. State Department, they said.

The diplomats complained that Brazil's Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, only found out about the State Department's reaction through the media and not through diplomatic channels.

"How do you respond to a text that you do not have," one diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity since he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

"Our contacts with the State Department are frequent and always friendly on the bilateral agenda. They are not guided by anonymous statements circulated in the press," he said.

On Wednesday, during his state visit to Moscow, Bolsonaro, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement he was "in solidarity with Russia," without elaborating.

With masses of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders raising fears of an invasion, the United States had called on Bolsonaro to put off his trip to Moscow, but he went ahead with it.

"The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse," a State Department spokesperson said.

"It undermines international diplomacy directed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil's own calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis," the text of the statement seen by Reuters said.

The U.S. comment amounted to unusually brusque criticism of the government of Latin America's largest country, with which the United States usually has cordial relations.

Bolsonaro was a strong ideological ally of former president Donald Trump and relations have cooled under the administration of President Joe Biden, amid ructions over climate change and other issues.

"This is a matter of Brazil, as an important country, seeming to ignore armed aggression by a large power against a smaller neighbor country, a posture inconsistent with Brazil's historical emphasis on peace and diplomacy," the State Department said.

