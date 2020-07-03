Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases, with over 63,000 deaths
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.
The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL TALLY (URGENT)
