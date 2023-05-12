News & Insights

Brazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

May 12, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered an investigation into executives from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and social messaging service Telegram in Brazil for a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.

Reuters
