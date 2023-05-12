Brazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered an investigation into executives from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and social messaging service Telegram in Brazil for a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.

