Brazil Supreme Court judge annuls Lula's convictions, restores political rights

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A Brazil Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights ahead of elections set for 2022, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Lula, as he is known throughout Brazil, governed Latin America's largest economy between 2003 and 2011. He was convicted over graft allegations in 2018 and released in late 2019.

