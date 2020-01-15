US Markets

Brazil supermarket chain GPA's gross sales jump 24% in fourth quarter

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian supermarket chain GPA SA on Wednesday reported a 24% rise in total gross sales in the fourth-quarter from a year earlier, to 18.9 billion reais ($4.56 billion), including operations from Colombia's Almacenes Exito SA.

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain GPA SA PCAR4.SA on Wednesday reported a 24% rise in total gross sales in the fourth-quarter from a year earlier, to 18.9 billion reais ($4.56 billion), including operations from Colombia's Almacenes Exito SA IMI.CN.

In Brazil alone, the local subsidiary of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA posted fourth-quarter gross sales of 16.515 billion reais, up 8.4% year-on-year, as double-digit revenue growth in wholesale unit Assai compensated for weaker performance in other segments. E-commerce sales grew over 40% in 2019 from 2018, the retailer said in a securities filing.

Late in 2019, GPA concluded a tender offer to acquire shares of Almacenes Exito, as part of broader efforts by parent company Casino to simplify its shareholding structure in Latin America.

($1 = 4.1477 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular