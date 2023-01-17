US Markets

Brazil summer grain crop to outgrow national storage capacity for first time in 20 years

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

January 17, 2023 — 11:03 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow the country's total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years driven by expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.