Brazil summer grain crop to outgrow national storage capacity for first time in 20 years

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow the country's total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years driven by expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.