Brazil sugarcane crushing up 2.5% in early September

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 39.49 million tonnes in the first half of September, up 2.5% from a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar output reached 2.86 million tonnes in the period, a 12.2% rise, while ethanol production was up 2% to 2.12 billion liters. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

