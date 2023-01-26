Commodities

Brazil sugarcane crushing hits 440,000 tns in early January

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

January 26, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 440,000 tonnes in the first half of January, industry group Unica said on Thursday, up from the same period last year when processing had already been halted by this time.

Sugar output reached 19,000 tonnes, while total ethanol output rose 43% year-on-year to 208.25 million liters, as the current cycle nears its end and Brazil enters a period between crops. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Only 13 plants had been operational by mid-January, Unica said in a report, noting that three of them were still processing sugarcane while the rest were used to make corn-based ethanol.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.