Brazil sugarcane crushing hits 307,000 tns in late January

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 307,000 tonnes in the second half of January, industry group Unica said on Friday, up from the same period last year when processing had already been halted by this time.

Sugar output reached 17,000 tonnes, while total ethanol output rose 29.7% year-on-year to 213.31 million liters, as the current cycle nears its end and Brazil enters a period between crops. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Only 13 plants had been operational by late January, Unica said in a report, noting that three of them were still processing sugarcane while the rest were used to make corn-based ethanol.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

