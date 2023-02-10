US Markets

Brazil sugarcane crushing hits 307,000 tns in late January

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

February 10, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 307,000 tonnes in the second half of January, industry group Unica said on Friday, up from the same period last year when processing had already been halted by this time.

Sugar output reached 17,000 tonnes, while total ethanol output rose 29.7% year-on-year to 213.31 million liters, as the current cycle nears its end and Brazil enters a period between crops. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Only 13 plants had been operational by late January, Unica said in a report, noting that three of them were still processing sugarcane while the rest were used to make corn-based ethanol.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.