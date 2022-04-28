Brazil sugarcane crushing down 67% in early April, below market estimates

Recasts with details, analysts estimates

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell a sharp 66.9% in the first half of April, industry group Unica said on Thursday, missing market expectations as most of the mills are yet to start operating.

Crushing totaled 5.19 million tonnes, down from 15.67 million tonnes a year ago, according to Unica.

A survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting it to total 9.47 million tonnes.

Sugar output reached 126,630 tonnes in early April, an 80% fall year on year, while ethanol production was down 45.96% to 397.53 million liters, Unica said.

Both also came in below analysts projections, which were at 279,000 tonnes for sugar and 539 million liters for ethanol, according to S&P Global Platts.

The year on year drop came as most center-south mills have not yet started crushing their crops, Unica said in a statement, adding that 85 mills operated in the first 15 days of April, compared with 149 at the same time last year.

An additional 104 mills are expected to begin crushing in the second half of the month, the industry group said.

Unica also noted that roughly 74% of crushing in early April was allocated for ethanol production, versus 61.2% a year ago.

