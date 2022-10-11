Commodities

Brazil sugarcane crushing down 29.7% in late September on heavy rains

Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 25.29 million tonnes in the second half of September, down 29.7% from a year earlier due to heavy rainfall in the country's main cane belt in the period, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar output reached 1.7 million tonnes in late September, a 27.3% drop, while ethanol production was down 28.6% to 1.42 billion liters. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

