Brazil sugarcane crushing beats estimates in late April

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing beat market estimates in the second half of April as the 2022/23 season gathers pace with more mills operating, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Crushing totaled 23.82 million tonnes in late April, down 19.7% from a year earlier but above expectations as analysts surveyed by financial information provider S&P Global Platts had expected it to total 21.26 million tonnes.

Sugar output reached 934,000 tonnes in the period, a 38.7% fall year on year, while ethanol production was down 15.8% to 1.09 billion liters, according to Unica, whose ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Both also topped analysts estimates, which stood at 769,400 tonnes for sugar and 1.071 billion liters for ethanol, according to S&P Global Platts.

The results came as more mills started operating in the period, Unica said, noting that 180 plants had operated by end-April, up from 85 in the first 15 days of the month.

The figure was still lower than the 207 mills operational at the same time last year, and an additional 57 plants are expected to start their crushing in the first half of May, the association added in a statement.

Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, Unica's technical director, said that the crushing pace was accelerating rapidly but that yields were still very discrepant between fields - even as most mills delayed their activities in hopes of better yields.

Unica also noted that roughly 62.8% of crushing in early April was allocated for ethanol production, versus 55.5% a year ago.

Analysts expected it to reach 66.4% as producers look to take advantage of high biofuel prices, S&P Global Platts said.

