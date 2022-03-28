Brazil sugarcane crush down 91% in early March, says group

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills crushed only 142,000 tonnes of sugarcane in the first half of March, 91% less than in the same period a year earlier, as companies wait for cane to fully develop while there are still enough stocks of sugar and ethanol.

According to a report from industry group Unica released on Monday, mills did not produce sugar in the first half of March and the processed sugarcane all went to ethanol production, which reached 168 million liters (44 million U.S. gallons) in the period -- including fuel made from corn -- 17% less than a year earlier.

The Brazilian sugar season officially starts in April, but traditionally mills begin crushing earlier if there are cane fields ready for processing.

However, frosts and the most severe drought in 90 years in 2021 led to a slower development of crops for the 2022 season, prompting mills to wait longer to start the harvest.

"Only a handful of mills should start crushing in March," Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said in a note.

"However, despite cane processing intensifying only in April, stock levels at the mills are enough to supply the market until then," he added.

Brazil is the world's largest sugar producer and exporter. India and Thailand, other large producers which had good harvests in 2021/22 (October-September), have been supplying a part of the market during the Brazilian between-harvests period.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

