Brazil sugar production up nearly 10% in late August, says UNICA

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

September 13, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 9.95% in the second half of August when compared with a year earlier, totaling 3.46 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday.

Sugar production was practically in line with an analysts' estimate polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights, which pointed to 3.44 million tons.

The volume was slightly below the fortnightly record registered in the second half of July, of 3.68 million tons.

Sugarcane crushing in the country's main producing region reached 46.5 million tons in the period, up 5.22% from a year ago, as the sector recorded higher yields in the current season, UNICA said.

During the two-week period, mills allocated 50.73% of their sugarcane to make the sweetener instead of ethanol, up from the 48.45% reported a year ago.

Ethanol production in the region totaled 2.3 billion liters in the fortnight, a 2.17% growth. The data also considers biofuel made from corn.

This season so far, total sugar production from the region grew 20% to 26.15 million tons, while sugarcane crushing totaled 406.64 million tons, an increase of 10.9% from the same period last year.

