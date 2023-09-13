Brazil sugar production up nearly 10% in late August, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 9.95% in the second half of August when compared with a year earlier, totaling 3.46 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday.

UNICA said in a report that 46.5 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 5.22% from a year ago.

Total ethanol production in the region totaled 2.3 billion liters in the fortnight, a 2.17% increase. The data also considers biofuel made from corn.

