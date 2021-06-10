Brazil sugar production up late in May; ethanol output rises 9%

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south region produced more sugar and nearly 10% more ethanol late in May than seen a year earlier, as the dry weather allowed for a quick cane processing pace, industry group Unica said in a bi-weekly report on Thursday.

Mills in the region produced 2.62 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of May, 2.6% more than a year ago and slightly above market expectations. Ethanol production rose 9.1% to 1.98 billion liters, Unica said.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Marcelo Teixeira)

