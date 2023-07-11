Brazil sugar production up 7.6% in late June, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June when compared with a month earlier, totaling 2.7 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Tuesday.

UNICA said in a report that 43 million metric tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 2.2% from a year ago, while ethanol production totaled 1.91 billion liters, a 5.6% drop.

Mills have been looking to allocate more cane to sugar production this season to take advantage of higher prices.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

