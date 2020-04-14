Brazil sugar production up 42% as season kicks off, ethanol sales down

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills in the major center-south region produced 198,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of March, 42% more than in the same period a year earlier, as companies shift cane allocation to the sweetener amid a collapse of the ethanol market.

According to a biweekly report by industry group Unica released on Tuesday, mills in the region allocated 27.5% of the cane to produce sugar in the period, compared to 20.5% at this time last year. Sales of hydrous ethanol late in March fell 20.8%.

Brazilian sugar and ethanol season starts officially in April, but part of the mills begin crushing earlier, in March, providing the first indications of how sugary the crop will be.

Unica said 87 mills were operating in March. It expects 198 plants to be operational in April.

Analysts had largely expected a shift toward sugar, something that intensified recently due to the debacle in the ethanol market with falling prices for competitor gasoline and slumping demand due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Center-south mills crushed 7.02 million tonnes of cane in the second half of March, 1.5% less than in same period a year earlier. Ethanol production increased 15% to 439 million liters (that number also includes production from corn-based ethanol).

With the report for the second half of March, numbers for the April 1 to March 31 crop year of 2019-20 are closed (see tables below).

Total crush for the crop ended at 589 million tonnes, 2.9% more than in the previous year. Cane allocation for sugar production was again near all-time lows at 34.3%, which is expected to change sharply in the new season.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report for the second half of March and the full 2019-20 season (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2nd HALF OF MARCH (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2018/19

2019/20

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

7.12

7.02

-1.47

SUGAR OUTPUT

0.139

0.198

42.36

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

0.382

0.439

14.81

TRS (kg/T)

99.87

107.29

7.42

CANE TO SUGAR

20.48%

27.55%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2018/19 VS 2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

573.17

589.90

2.92

SUGAR OUTPUT

26.51

26.73

0.83

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

30.95

33.24

7.39

TRS (kg/T)

137.88

138.57

0.50

CANE TO SUGAR

35.21%

34.32%

* Includes ethanol made from corn

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

