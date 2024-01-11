News & Insights

Brazil sugar production up 35.6% in late December, says UNICA

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

January 11, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 35.6% in the second half of December when compared with a year earlier, totaling about 236,000 metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Thursday.

UNICA said in a report that 4.87 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 80% from a year ago. Total ethanol production rose 62.9% to 526 million liters.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

