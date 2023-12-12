News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil sugar production up 35% in late November, says UNICA

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

December 12, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 35% in the second half of November when compared with a year earlier, totaling 1.4 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Tuesday.

UNICA said in a report that 23.9 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 46% from a year ago. Total ethanol production rose 39.9% to 1.25 billion liters.

Mills in Brazil's main sugarcane belt are now starting to conclude crushing for this season. According to UNICA, 78 units have finished processing so far, down from 178 at the same time last year when bad weather affected the crop.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.