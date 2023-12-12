Brazil sugar production up 35% in late November, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 35% in the second half of November when compared with a year earlier, totaling 1.4 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Tuesday.

UNICA said in a report that 23.9 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 46% from a year ago. Total ethanol production rose 39.9% to 1.25 billion liters.

Mills in Brazil's main sugarcane belt are now starting to conclude crushing for this season. According to UNICA, 78 units have finished processing so far, down from 178 at the same time last year when bad weather affected the crop.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.