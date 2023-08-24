Brazil sugar production up 31.2% in early August, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 31.2% in the first half of August when compared with a year earlier, totaling 3.46 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Thursday.

UNICA said in a report that 47.87 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 23.4% from a year ago.

Total ethanol production in the region, the group added, totaled 2.35 billion liters in the fortnight, a 16.4% increase. The data also considers biofuel made from corn.

