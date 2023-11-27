Brazil sugar production up 31% in early November, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 31% in the first half of November when compared with a year earlier, totaling 2.19 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Monday.

UNICA said in a report that 34.77 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 32% from a year ago. Total ethanol production rose 29% to 1.64 billion liters.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

