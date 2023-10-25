Brazil sugar production up 22% in early October, says UNICA

Repeats story with no changes to text

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 22% in the first half of October when compared with a year earlier, totaling 2.25 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday.

UNICA said in a report that 32.77 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 17.6% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

