Brazil sugar production up 22% in early October, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 22% in the first half of October when compared with a year earlier, totaling 2.25 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday.

UNICA said in a report that 32.77 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 17.6% from a year ago.

Both exceeded market expectations, as analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast sugar output to hit 2.21 million tons while crushing was seen reaching 31.66 million tons.

Total ethanol production in the region stood at 1.77 billion liters in the fortnight, UNICA said, 27.8% above the levels seen a year ago and also overshooting market forecasts of 1.66 billion liters.

All key metrics, however, came in below the bumper figures seen in the second half of September, when dry weather allowed for an intense pace of harvesting and processing.

That was already expected because of unfavorable weather in Brazil's main sugarcane belt in early October, S&P Global Commodity Insights said, noting that a trader estimating that an average of five days of crushing was lost due to heavy rains in the period.

