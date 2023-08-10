Brazil sugar production up 11.3% in late July, says UNICA

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 11.3% in the second half of July when compared with a year earlier, totaling 3.68 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Thursday.

UNICA said in a report that 52.96 million tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 7.8% from a year ago, which represents a record for its data series tracking fortnightly figures on the sector.

Total ethanol production in the region, the group added, totaled 2.46 billion liters in the period, a 1.4% increase.

