Brazil sugar production to reach record, says broker

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills in the main centre-south (CS) region will produce the largest amount of sugar ever in the current 2023/24 season, risk management provider and analyst HedgePoint Global Markets said on Wednesday.

The firm raised its projection for Brazil's CS sugar production by nearly 2 million tons to a record 39.4 million tons, saying that high sugarcane agricultural yields and good sugar content in the plants will increase final sugar production.

Brazil's previous production record came in 2020/21 with 38.4 million tons. The broker said that a very high production mix, or the amount of cane that is earmarked to sugar production, also explains the expected all-time high output.

Brazilian mills are currently using as much cane for sugar production as possible, as the commodity gives than a much larger profit than producing ethanol.

HedgePoint sugar analyst Livia Coda said that the additional production will allow Brazil to increase the amount it will export in the two last quarters of the year.

She believes benchmark sugar prices could fall a bit due to the excess production, that will more than offset smaller outputs in other parts of the world.

The broker projected CS cane crop at 616.4 million tons, just shy of the record of 616.8 million tons seen in 2015/16.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

