Brazil sugar production seen growing 13.6% in new season - Datagro

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south region is expected to produce 38.3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, a 13.6% increase over the previous crop, due to positive weather and good crop care, consultancy Datagro said on Thursday.

