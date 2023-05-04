News & Insights

Brazil sugar production seen growing 13.6% in new season - Datagro

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

May 04, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south region is expected to produce 38.3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, a 13.6% increase over the previous crop, due to positive weather and good crop care, consultancy Datagro said on Thursday.

