Brazil sugar production rises less than expected in late June

By Gabriel Araujo and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June from a year earlier, totaling 2.7 million metric tons, according to data on Tuesday from industry group UNICA that was short of estimates.

A survey with analysts published by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast sugar production at 2.88 million tonnes for that period.

UNICA said 43 million metric tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 2.2% from a year ago, while ethanol production totaled 1.91 billion liters, a 5.6% drop (see tables).

Analysts had expected sugarcane crush at 44.38 million metric tons and ethanol production at 2.08 billion liters.

Raw sugar prices SBc1 on the Intercontinental Exchange rose modestly after the report and closed up.SOF/L

Mills allocated a near-record 49.4% of the sugarcane to sugar production late in June, seeking to take advantage of sugar prices that were higher than ethanol prices.

The harvest remains a bit late when compared to previous years of high production such as 2020/21, UNICA noted.

Cane agricultural yields remain high, 16% more than seen in June last year, it said.

UNICA'S CROP REPORT (cane and sugar in million metric tons, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF JUNE (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2022/23

2023/24

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

42.08

43.00

2.19

SUGAR OUTPUT

2.50

2.69

7.57

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

2.03

1.91

-5.59

TRS (kg/T)

137

133

-3.02

CANE TO SUGAR

45.5%

49.4%

BRAZIL CENTER-SOUTH CROP CUMULATIVE DATA

2022/23

2023/24

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

188

209

11.51

SUGAR OUTPUT

9.71

12.22

25.85

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

9.04

9.60

6.17

TRS (kg/T)

127

128

0.74

CANE TO SUGAR

42.5%

47.6%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo and Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Steven Grattan and David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

