Brazil sugar production numbers to be released by Unica

April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry group Unica will release production numbers for the second half of March at 4:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Unica had said before that sugarcane crush could reach around 5 million tonnes in that period as many mills opted for an early start to the season to cope with a larger crop.

But there were rains over the Centre-South cane area in the period, so market players are uncertain about the volume mills were able to process.

"If the harvest in Brazil is slowed, that backs up raw production which then backs up white refined production," said a U.S. trader referring to the importance of a good start to Brazil's sugar season for the market as sugar prices hover around the highest in 11 years amid a global supply tightness.

Processing at the second half of March last year was small at only 1.18 million tonnes because the situation was the opposite: a smaller crop due to drought.

But in 2021 it was 5 million tonnes of cane crush for the second half of March.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

