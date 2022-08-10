Brazil sugar production jumps 8.4% late in July

US Markets

Sugar production in Brazil's main center-south (CS) cane belt increased 8.4% in the second half of July compared to the same period a year earlier to 3.3 million tonnes as mills increase efforts to the production of the sweetener.

According to a report from industry group Unica released on Wednesday, mills allocated 47.7% of all harvested cane to sugar production, more than the 46.2% seen at this time last year, as the sweetener is giving them better financial returns than ethanol.

