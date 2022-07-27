Brazil sugar production higher than expected early in July - report

July 27 (Reuters) - Mills in Brazil's centre-south (CS) region produced 2.97 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of July, said a report by industry group Unica on Wednesday, 0.12% less than in the same period a year earlier but more than the market was expecting.

The mills also crushed more cane than analysts projected in a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights, processing 46.34 million tonnes in the period, or 0.48% more than last year. In the survey, sugar output was seen at 2.84 million tonnes and crush at 44.8 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.