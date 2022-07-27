Brazil sugar production higher than expected early in July

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Mills in Brazil's centre-south (CS) region produced 2.97 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of July, said a report by industry group Unica on Wednesday, 0.12% less than in the same period a year earlier but more than the market was expecting.

The mills also crushed more cane than analysts projected in a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights, processing 46.34 million tonnes in the period, 0.48% more than last year. In the survey, sugar output was seen at 2.84 million tonnes and crush at 44.8 million tonnes.

Unica said that recent dry weather over most of the region boosted harvesting pace.

Ethanol output, including fuel made from corn, was at 2.23 billion liters, 2.2% more than last year.

There was a relatively large change in the so-called sugar mix, or the amount of cane mills use to produce sugar. It went from 45.4% in the second half of June to 47% early in July as mills decided to make more sugar and less ethanol due to changes in fuel taxes in Brazil that made ethanol less profitable.

Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said mills will likely need to run for a longer period this year to be able to have a larger crush than seen last season, as crop development have been slow.

Crop's cumulative crush (see table) is still 9.5% below the same period last year.

Detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 1ST HALF JULY (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2021/22

2022/23

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

46.12

46.34

0.48

SUGAR OUTPUT

2.98

2.97

-0.12

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

2.18

2.23

2.23

TRS (kg/T)

143

143

CANE TO SUGAR 47.2% 47.07% BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CROP CUMULATIVE DATA 2021/22 2022/23 % CHANGE CANE CRUSH 258 233 -9.51 SUGAR OUTPUT 15.32 12.66 -17.38 ETHANOL OUTPUT* 11.89 11.25 -5.44 TRS (kg/T) 134 130 -3.33 CANE TO SUGAR 46% 43.5% Source: Cane Industry Group Unica * Includes corn-based ethanol (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio) ((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

