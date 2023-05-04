Brazil sugar production expected up 13.6% in new season - Datagro

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) region is expected to produce 38.3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, a 13.6% increase over the previous crop, due to positive weather and good crop care, consultancy Datagro said on Thursday.

In a presentation during the New York Sugar Week, Datagro's analyst Guilherme Nastari said Brazil's CS will produce 50 million tonnes more sugarcane in 2023/24 compared to 2022/23 for a total crop of 598 million tonnes.

He said ethanol production should grow 6% to 30.7 billion liters, including corn-based ethanol.

Nastari said that the recent rally in sugar prices created a large gap between the financial returns Brazilian mills recorded on sales of sugar and ethanol, with the sweetener being much more profitable.

Datagro estimates that current sugar sales, considering the premium for the VHP (very high polarization) type, are priced at 28.8 cents per pound, while hydrous ethanol sales are priced for the equivalent of only 18.9 cents per pound.

But despite the larger Brazil crop, expectations are for prices to remain high since crops elsewhere were short of expectations, said the executive director of the International Sugar Organization, Jose Orive, at the same panel.

Orive said that indications are for global consumption to increase 1.2% in 2023/24, a higher rate than the 0.8% increase seen for 2022/23.

