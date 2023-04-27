News & Insights

Brazil sugar production a bit below expectations in 1st half of April

April 27, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south sugar production in the first half of April reached 542,000 tonnes, slightly below market expectations of 572,000 tonnes, as cane allocation to sugar was not as high as some analysts projected.

According to a biweekly report by industry group UNICA released on Thursday, mills allocated 38.5% of cane to sugar production in the period, while the market estimate was 39.8%. Sugarcane crush amounted to 13.6 million tonnes, near expectations.

