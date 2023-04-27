Brazil sugar production a bit below expectations in 1st half of April

April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south sugar production in the first half of April reached 542,000 tonnes, slightly below market expectations of 572,000 tonnes, as cane allocation to sugar was not as high as some analysts projected.

According to a biweekly report by industry group UNICA released on Thursday, mills allocated 38.5% of cane to sugar production in the period, while the market estimate was 39.8%. Sugarcane crush amounted to 13.6 million tonnes, near expectations.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.