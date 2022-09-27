Brazil sugar output up 12.2% in early September, below forecasts

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production slightly missed market estimates in the first half of September, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Tuesday, as mills are planning to operate more this season than in the previous one.

Sugar output reached 2.86 million tonnes in early September, a 12.2% rise over the same period a year ago but below the 2.94 million tonnes expected by analysts polled by financial information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights.

That follows a total crushing of 39.49 million tonnes of sugarcane in the first half of the month, up 2.5% from the previous year.

"Despite the drop seen in cumulative figures so far, the current agricultural cycle should last longer (than the 2021/22 one) thanks to better crop development," Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said in a statement.

"A larger number of plants is expected to remain in operation in November and December, which did not happen in 2021," he noted.

Market participants had expected crushing to total 41 million tonnes in early September, according to S&P Global.

Unica also reported that ethanol production in the period was up 2% to 2.12 billion liters, also including fuel made from corn, roughly in line with market forecasts.

