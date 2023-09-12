Brazil sugar output seen high in late Aug; UNICA to release data

By Marcelo Teixeira

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar production in the second half of August is expected to have been very high, just a bit below the near-record volume seen in the first half of the month, as mostly favorable weather continues to boost the processing pace.

Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry group UNICA will release center-south (CS) production data for the second half of August on Thursday at 1400 GMT.

A survey of 10 analysts by financial information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights indicated that Brazil CS mills crushed 46.57 million metric tons of sugarcane in the period, slightly below the 47.87 million tons processed in the previous fortnight.

The S&P survey indicated sugar production at 3.44 million tons, higher than the 3.15 million tons seen at this time last year.

Analysts polled said there is no consensus regarding stoppages due to rains in the second half of August. Most of them expected two days of operations lost.

Forecaster EarthDaily Agro said there were rains Aug. 25-27, but average accumulation was below 8 millimeters (0.31 inch), a level that would stop cane harvesting in most cases.

"Some areas might have had more than 8 millimeters, consequently having difficulties," it said, estimating the time lost to rain on average between zero and 1 day.

EarthDaily Agro said the weather has continued to be favorable for harvesting in September.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

