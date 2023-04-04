Brazil sugar output seen at over 40 mln tns in the new season - report

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to produce 40.3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, the second highest amount on record, as the climate has been positive and mills are well capitalized to provide crops with adequate care.

According to a report published on Tuesday by local consultancy Job Economia, mills are expected to have a strong focus on sugar production, at the expense of ethanol, as the price for the sweetener SBc1 hovers around the highest in more than six years.SOF/L

