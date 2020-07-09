Brazil sugar output rises 23% late in June; ethanol exports jump

By Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills produced 23% more sugar in the second half of June than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Thursday, adding that ethanol exports in June were "surprising" with a 44% growth year-on-year.

Plants in Brazil's centre-south region produced 2.72 million tonnes of sugar late in June versus 2.2 million tonnes a year ago, as they continue to favor the sweetener's output at the expense of ethanol, whose production fell 17% to 1.95 billion liters.

Sugar continues to give better financial returns for mills as the ethanol market remains depressed by reduced fuels use amid restrictions linked to the pandemic. Centre-south plants allocated 47.7% of cane crush to sugar production late in June, compared to only 37% last year.

Unica said, however, that ethanol sales continued to recover from the steep falls seen in March when stay-at-home measures were imposed in Brazil.

June ethanol sales were only 11% below the same month in 2019.

Ethanol exports surged to 267 million liters in June, a 44% growth year-on-year. Data from Brazil's government indicates rising export sales to Asia, particularly South Korea. The recent depreciation of the Brazilian currency BRBY might as well be a factor boosting foreign sales.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF JUNE (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2019/20

2020/21

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

46.52

42.92

-7.73

SUGAR OUTPUT

2.21

2.72

23.34

ETHANOL OUTPUT

2.36

1.95

-17.05

TRS (kg/T)

134

140

4.46

CANE TO SUGAR

37%

47%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2019/20 VS 2020/21

2019/20

2020/21

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

218

229

5.20

SUGAR OUTPUT

8.94

13.29

48.75

ETHANOL OUTPUT

10.70

10.00

-6.61

TRS (kg/T)

124

131

5.58

CANE TO SUGAR

34%

46%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, Marcelo Teixeira and David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

