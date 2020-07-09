Brazil sugar output rises 23% late in June; ethanol exports jump
By Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills produced 23% more sugar in the second half of June than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Thursday, adding that ethanol exports in June were "surprising" with a 44% growth year-on-year.
Plants in Brazil's centre-south region produced 2.72 million tonnes of sugar late in June versus 2.2 million tonnes a year ago, as they continue to favor the sweetener's output at the expense of ethanol, whose production fell 17% to 1.95 billion liters.
Sugar continues to give better financial returns for mills as the ethanol market remains depressed by reduced fuels use amid restrictions linked to the pandemic. Centre-south plants allocated 47.7% of cane crush to sugar production late in June, compared to only 37% last year.
Unica said, however, that ethanol sales continued to recover from the steep falls seen in March when stay-at-home measures were imposed in Brazil.
June ethanol sales were only 11% below the same month in 2019.
Ethanol exports surged to 267 million liters in June, a 44% growth year-on-year. Data from Brazil's government indicates rising export sales to Asia, particularly South Korea. The recent depreciation of the Brazilian currency BRBY might as well be a factor boosting foreign sales.
See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):
BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF JUNE (ANNUAL COMPARISON)
2019/20
2020/21
% CHANGE
CANE CRUSH
46.52
42.92
-7.73
SUGAR OUTPUT
2.21
2.72
23.34
ETHANOL OUTPUT
2.36
1.95
-17.05
TRS (kg/T)
134
140
4.46
CANE TO SUGAR
37%
47%
BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2019/20 VS 2020/21
2019/20
2020/21
% CHANGE
CANE CRUSH
218
229
5.20
SUGAR OUTPUT
8.94
13.29
48.75
ETHANOL OUTPUT
10.70
10.00
-6.61
TRS (kg/T)
124
131
5.58
CANE TO SUGAR
34%
46%
Source: Cane Industry Group Unica
(Reporting by Luciano Costa, Marcelo Teixeira and David Gregorio)
((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))
