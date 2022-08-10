Brazil sugar output jumps 8.4% late in July; ethanol sales down

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sugar production in Brazil's main center-south (CS) cane belt increased 8.4% in the second half of July compared with the same period a year earlier to 3.3 million tonnes as mills increase efforts to the production of the sweetener.

According to a report from industry group Unica released on Wednesday, mills allocated 47.7% of all harvested cane to sugar production, more than the 46.2% seen at this time last year, as the sweetener is giving them better financial returns than ethanol sales (see tables).

Mills crushed 48.93 million tonnes of sugarcane in the second half of July, 4.3% more than a year ago, while ethanol production was 2.41 billion liters, 2.78% more.

Both crush and sugar production were above market expectation.

Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said that the dry weather seen in July boosted cane sugar content and harvest operations, leading to a better performance by mills.

On the negative side, Unica said ethanol sales in July fell 6.6% compared with last year. Recent changes in fuels' taxation in Brazil led to a loss of competitiveness for ethanol at the pumps versus gasoline.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF JULY (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2021/22

2022/23

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

46.90

48.93

4.31

SUGAR OUTPUT

3.04

3.30

8.40

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

2.34

2.41

2.78

TRS (kg/T)

147

148

0.57

CANE TO SUGAR

46.2%

47.7%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CROP CUMULATIVE DATA

2021/22

2022/23

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

305

282

-7.42

SUGAR OUTPUT

18.37

15.97

-13.04

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

14.24

13.65

-4.16

TRS (kg/T)

136

133

-2.42

CANE TO SUGAR

46.1%

44.4%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

