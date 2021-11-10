Brazil sugar output falls 50% in late Oct, but still above expectations

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian center-south (CS) mills produced 858,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of October, 50% less than a year ago, but the volume was still higher than the market expected.

A survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting sugar production of 711,200 tonnes. Sugarcane crushing in the period reached 17 million tonnes, industry group Unica said on Wednesday, above market expectations of 13.9 million tonnes.

ICE raw sugar futures extended losses after the report and were down nearly 1% in mid-morning trading.SBc1

Unica said that Brazil's CS ethanol production was 1.05 billion liters in the second half of October, 30% less than a year ago, but above expectations of 838 million liters.

Mills continue to increase the share of cane they allocate to ethanol production from the previous season, consequently cutting sugar production. They earmarked 63% of cane to ethanol versus 56% last year.

"The plants are prioritizing anhydrous ethanol production due to the commitment with the blending mandate," said Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues.

Brazil blends 27% of ethanol to gasoline. Due to lower production and high ethanol costs this year, fuel distributors have asked for a reduction on the blending mandate, which so far has not happened.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF OCT. (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

26.93

17.02

-36.8

SUGAR OUTPUT

1.73

0.85

-50.5

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

1.51

1.05

-30.3

TRS (kg/T)

155

142

-8.1

CANE TO SUGAR

43%

37%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

565

504

-10.8

SUGAR OUTPUT

36.4

31.2

-14.3

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

27.1

25.1

-7.6

TRS (kg/T)

144

143

-1.1

CANE TO SUGAR

46%

45%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.