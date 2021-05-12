Brazil sugar output falls 25% yr/yr as cane agricultural yields fall 10%

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production fell 25% in the second half of April compared with a year earlier to 1.51 million tonnes, as cane agricultural yields lag last year's by more than 10%, industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

Drier-than-normal weather in recent months in Brazil hurt sugar cane development and led plants to have a slow start to harvest in the current season. Cane crush late in April was 22% smaller than a year earlier to 29.6 million tonnes, Unica said (see tables below).

Unica said that a preliminary survey on agricultural yields showed a reduction of 10.7% in April. Mills reported an average of 79.8 tonnes of sugar cane per hectare, down from 89.4 tonnes per hectare in April 2020.

"This type of information must be seen with caution, because it is based on a reduced sampling. Anyway, they show a trend for falling agricultural yields this year," said Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, Unica's technical director.

Sugar prices hit a 2-1/2-month high on Tuesday in New York as the outlook for the Brazilian deteriorates.SOF/L

Ethanol production fell 22% late in April to 2.01 billion liters, but that volume includes the fuel produced from corn as well so the biofuel's production fell less than the sugar output.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF APRIL (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

38.19

29.59

-22.51

SUGAR OUTPUT

2.03

1.51

-25.49

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

1.60

1.28

-19.92

TRS (kg/T)

122

120

-1.22

CANE TO SUGAR

45%

44%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

60.70

45.25

-25.44

SUGAR OUTPUT

3.00

2.14

-28.51

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

2.59

2.17

-22.14

TRS (kg/T)

118

116

-1.65

CANE TO SUGAR

43%

42%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

