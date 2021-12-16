US Markets

Brazil sugar output down 62.8% in late Nov., but above market forecast

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian center-south mills produced 160,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of November, 62.8% less than a year ago, industry group Unica said on Thursday.

Despite this fall, the volume came in above market forecasts, as a survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting sugar production of 140,000 tonnes. Sugarcane crushing in the period reached 3.88 million tonnes, slightly above market expectation of 3.4 million tonnes.

