Brazil sugar output down 62.8% in late Nov., but above market forecast

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian center-south mills produced 160,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of November, 62.8% less than a year ago, industry group Unica said on Thursday.

Despite this fall, the volume came in above market forecasts, as a survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting sugar production of 140,000 tonnes. Sugarcane crushing in the period reached 3.88 million tonnes, slightly above market expectation of 3.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora)

