Brazil sugar output down 49.7% in early Nov. but above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian center-south mills produced 626,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of November, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, 49.7% less than a year ago but still above market expectations.

A survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting sugar production of 457,600 tonnes.

According to Unica, sugarcane crushing in the period reached 12.55 million tonnes, down 38.4% year on year but also higher than the 9.4 million tonnes expected by the market.

ICE raw sugar futures SBc1 were trading down more than 1% after the report.

Unica said Brazil's center-south ethanol production reached 741 million liters in the first half of November, 36.9% less than a year ago. However, it also came in above expectations of 599.2 million liters.

The share of cane allocated to ethanol production in the period was 60.8% versus 58.1% a year earlier.

"Mills are prioritizing anhydrous ethanol production, and despite a significantly reduction in sugarcane crushing, the renewable fuel output grew by about 15%," Unica technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said, referring to 2021/22 cumulative data.

See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 1ST HALF OF NOV. (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

20.37

12.55

-38.4

SUGAR OUTPUT

1.24

0.63

-49.7

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

1.18

0.74

-36.9

TRS (kg/T)

153

133

-12.9

CANE TO SUGAR

42%

39%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

586

516

-11.8

SUGAR OUTPUT

37.6

31.8

-15.4

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

28.3

25.8

-8.8

TRS (kg/T)

145

143

-1.5

CANE TO SUGAR

46%

45%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

