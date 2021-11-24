Brazil sugar output down 49.7% in early Nov. but above expectations
By Gabriel Araujo
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian center-south mills produced 626,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of November, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, 49.7% less than a year ago but still above market expectations.
A survey by financial information provider S&P Global Platts said analysts were expecting sugar production of 457,600 tonnes.
According to Unica, sugarcane crushing in the period reached 12.55 million tonnes, down 38.4% year on year but also higher than the 9.4 million tonnes expected by the market.
ICE raw sugar futures SBc1 were trading down more than 1% after the report.
Unica said Brazil's center-south ethanol production reached 741 million liters in the first half of November, 36.9% less than a year ago. However, it also came in above expectations of 599.2 million liters.
The share of cane allocated to ethanol production in the period was 60.8% versus 58.1% a year earlier.
"Mills are prioritizing anhydrous ethanol production, and despite a significantly reduction in sugarcane crushing, the renewable fuel output grew by about 15%," Unica technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said, referring to 2021/22 cumulative data.
See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):
BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 1ST HALF OF NOV. (ANNUAL COMPARISON)
2020/21
2021/22
% CHANGE
CANE CRUSH
20.37
12.55
-38.4
SUGAR OUTPUT
1.24
0.63
-49.7
ETHANOL OUTPUT*
1.18
0.74
-36.9
TRS (kg/T)
153
133
-12.9
CANE TO SUGAR
42%
39%
BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22
2020/21
2021/22
% CHANGE
CANE CRUSH
586
516
-11.8
SUGAR OUTPUT
37.6
31.8
-15.4
ETHANOL OUTPUT*
28.3
25.8
-8.8
TRS (kg/T)
145
143
-1.5
CANE TO SUGAR
46%
45%
Source: Cane Industry Group Unica
* Includes corn-based ethanol
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
