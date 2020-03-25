Brazil sugar mills have quick start to new season

By Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar mills were quick to start cane crushing in the new center-south season, processing 3 million tonnes in the first half of March, 88% more than in the same period a year earlier, cane industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

Brazil's cane crop year officially starts in April, but mills normally go ahead and kick off cane processing operations if they have cane ready in the fields to be crushed. The mills allocated 14% of the cane to produce sugar in the period compared with 6% in the first half of March last year.

Unica said 32 cane mills were operational in the first half of March, compared with 25 at this time last year. Sugar production was 41,000 tonnes versus 9,000 tonnes last year, while ethanol production was 244 million liters versus 147 million liters a year earlier.

Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, technical director at Unica, believes it is still early to have a precise idea of how cane allocation between sugar and ethanol will unfold in the new season.

"I don't think we are going to have that large change in the production mix (towards sugar) as some analysts are saying," Rodrigues said, adding that it will all depend on the global demand for the sweetener.

He said there will be demand for ethanol in Brazil, despite the current slump in fuels use due to the precautionary measures against coronavirus, although prices will likely be much lower than last year.

Most analysts think Brazilian mills will produce more sugar in the new season because of falling prices in the fuel market.

Gasoline prices at refineries in Brazil fell this week to the lowest level since October 2011, after three major cuts made by Petrobras. That will likely squeeze profit margins of ethanol producers, analysts say.

