Brazil sugar hedging on ICE for new season seen at 4.5 mln tns -Archer

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills hedged around 4.5 million tonnes of next season's (2024/25) sugar export sales using ICE New York raw sugar futures by June 30, or about 17% of projected exports, risk management firm Archer Consulting said on Monday.

Archer said the estimated hedging volume is below the volume projected at the same period last year (24% of exports), but the average price mills reached at their fixations is higher at 20.51 cents per pound versus 17.51 cents/lb.

The consultancy said in a report that mills took the opportunity of the price spike in late April to hedge a good amount of next year's sugar sales. Raw sugar touched a nearly 12-year high late in April to over 27 cents. Prices came down recently, but are still at relatively high levels around 23 cents.

Archer expects another large crop in 2024/25 in Brazil due to good weather conditions so far and the prospect that some of the sugarcane currently in the fields will be left to be harvested early next season.

It sees at least 15 million tonnes of cane from the current season staying in the fields for processing only in 2024, as mills are unlikely to have capacity and enough dry weather to process all of the large 2023 crop.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.