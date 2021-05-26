Brazil sugar and ethanol production catch up, now near 2020 levels

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar and ethanol production in the first half of May progressed above expectations, catching up with previous delays in the season and nearing levels seen at this time last season when the country had a record sugar crop.

According to a bi-weekly report from industry group Unica released on Wednesday, center-south mills produced 2.37 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of May, only 4.4% less than in the same period a year earlier.

Cane crush was at 41 million tonnes, 3% below 2020, while ethanol production was 0.6% below last year's levels at 1.81 billion liters.

Market expectations, possibly influenced by the poor results seen in previous reports, were for sugar production at 2.18 million tonnes, cane crush at 38.8 million tonnes and ethanol production of 1.6 billion liters, according to S&P Global Platts.

"The numbers were larger than expected. That explains perhaps some of the selloff," said a U.S.-based broker.

Sugar prices were down around 2% in New York after the report.SBc1SOF/L

Until the previous report, cane processing and sugar production were way below the previous season, as mills delayed the start to the harvest due to poor cane development caused by drier-than-normal weather.

There was also improvement on industrial yields as the amount of sugar per tonne of cane that is processed jumped to 131 kg/tonne, 0.39% higher than at this time in 2020.

Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, Unica's technical director, said that agricultural yields, or the amount of cane per hectare, are probably still below last year levels.

Another surprising number from the report was a jump of nearly 20% on production of anhydrous ethanol, the type that is blended in gasoline.

See detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 1ST HALF OF MAY (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

42.33

41.06

-3.01

SUGAR OUTPUT

2.48

2.37

-4.39

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

1.82

1.81

-0.61

TRS (kg/T)

131.06

131.57

0.39

CANE TO SUGAR

47%

46%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

103.04

86.30

-16.24

SUGAR OUTPUT

5.49

4.52

-17.51

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

4.42

3.83

-13.17

TRS (kg/T)

123.75

123.84

0.07

CANE TO SUGAR

45%

44%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; additional reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Will Dunham)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

