Brazil storage deficit pressures soy premiums, may cause steep losses - Cogo

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's historical storage deficit has been aggravated by a bumper grain crop, pressuring soy and corn premiums in one of the world's largest food suppliers, according to Cogo, an agribusiness consultancy.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Carlos Cogo, Cogo's partner and director, said Brazil's negative corn premiums may result in losses of 11.5 billion reais ($2.30 billion) this year for the sector while losses for the soybean industry are estimated at 19 billion reais ($3.80 billion).

($1 = 4.9935 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing byAna Mano)

